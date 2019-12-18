McConnell extends tax relief for Kentucky's distillers and brewers

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Wednesday the Senate is expected to pass a one-year extension of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act this week.

McConnell secured an agreement to renew this critical federal tax relief for Kentucky's distillers and brewers in the Fiscal Year 2020 government-funding bill.

"Kentucky's craft beverage producers make vital contributions to our economy and preserve our treasured heritage, and I'm proud to lead the extension of this tax relief to support thousands of good jobs in communities across the Bluegrass State," said Senator McConnell.

"Kentucky's bourbon industry draws investment and tourism into our Commonwealth, encouraging local economies and boosting pride in our state," he said. "My AGED Spirits Act is a pro-growth measure that puts Kentucky's signature spirit on a level playing field with its competitors at home and abroad. As Senate Majority Leader, I'm prioritizing Kentucky's interests in Washington, and I look forward to sending our legislation supporting the Commonwealth's bourbon workforce to the President's desk."

In addition to preserving a federal excise tax (FET) reduction for more than 2,000 distillers and breweries, the funding bill extends Senator McConnell's Advancing Growth in the Economy through Distilled (AGED) Spirits Act that provides fairness for bourbon producers by allowing them to deduct interest expense in the year it is paid, rather than at the end of the bourbon-aging process.

Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers' Association, stated, "On behalf of the Birthplace of Bourbon, the Kentucky Distillers' Association and its members, we are immensely grateful for the steadfast leadership of Leader McConnell in shepherding the extension of the FET rollback and the continuation of the AGED Spirits Act. These measures are vitally important in continuing Kentucky Bourbon's historic renaissance, which is pouring more than $8.6 billion into the Commonwealth's economy each year, and is responsible for 20,100 jobs, $1 billion in payroll and $2.3 billion in capital investment. Leader McConnell's crucial commitment to our signature industry will continue to fuel Kentucky's economy, which is why the KDA last year recognized his championship with our prestigious '100 Proof Award.' We appreciate and applaud his unwavering support."

The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act was first signed into law by President Trump in 2017 as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Once approved, the extension agreement will be sent to President Trump for his signature.