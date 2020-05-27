McConnell opposed to large relief aid, aims for possible next package to focus on jobs and kids

The 2.2 trillion dollar CARES Act passed with bipartisan support at the beginning of the pandemic and had an $11 billion dollar impact on Kentucky alone.

The Senate Majority Leader passed through Bowling Green Wednesday to talk about the future of another possible relief aid bill and discussed how his CARES Act has impacted Bowling Green.

During his visit at the Warren County Courthouse, he repeatedly stated there will likely be another relief aid package, but much smaller.

"We can't borrow enough money to prop our whole country up indefinitely," said Sen. Mitch McConnell.

"We're gonna measure the effect of at least the first few weeks of opening up to see how that begins to impact the economy," explained Sen. McConnell. "Remember 2/3 of our economy is consumer spending."

More than $14.4 million came to Bowling Green from the CARES Act which was dispersed to primary care centers, the Housing Authority of Bowling Green, SKYCTC, the airport, WKU, and other entities.

"It's been meaningful for their ability to plan for the future," said Warren County Judge-Executive, Mike Buchanon.

If another aid package passes, Senator McConnell said his plan would be for it to have specific focuses.

"Jobs and kids, they go together. You can't have kids at home indefinitely," he said. "And it will include liability protection." That way healthcare facilities or private businesses could not be sued for their handling of the pandemic, he added.

Sen. McConnell said he plans to have a possible future bill fix, what he calls 'mistakes' that were made in the previous package, such as unemployment bonus.

"We created a situation where you can make more if you stay home than if you go back to work, and that's the 600 dollar bonus," said Sen. McConnell. "It's not that I'm opposed to unemployment insurance, I'm opposed to paying people more not to work than to work."

Overall, he thought Governor Beshear has done a sufficient job handling this pandemic; however, he believes there will be a divide on decisions moving forward.

Those divisions are already coming to light. While Sen. McConnell is opposed to another large economic relief package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been pushing the Heroes Act which is another $3 trillion package. This has already passed in the House, but Republican senators have outspokenly said it won't pass in the Senate.