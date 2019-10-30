McConnell praises Cadiz, Kentucky native for bringing down Baghdadi

In his praise of the mission that killed Baghdadi, U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell singled out a native of Cadiz, Kentucky.

Said Sen. McConnell, "My fellow Kentuckians and I are especially proud that Lt. Gen. Scott Howell, a Cadiz, Kentucky native, is currently leading the Joint Special Operations Command and oversaw this daring mission. Lt. Gen. Howell is a career Air Force pilot who has spent his career deploying with and commanding special operations forces. Our nation is lucky to have this son of the Bluegrass serving where he is.”

