McConnell seeks guidance from Trump on gun legislation

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he's waiting for guidance from President Trump before picking up gun-related legislation in the Senate.

Three mass shootings took place across the United States while the Senate was on recess, prompting groups to protest outside McConnell's home and office in Louisville.

Shortly after a pair of shootings, Trump indicated in a tweet that he would support stronger background checks, but a number of subsequent comments have muddled his position.

McConnell said it's not worth passing legislation until the Senate knows the president will approve of it once it heads to his desk.

"We're waiting for something that we know if passed would actually become law," McConnell said. "Until the White House gives us some indication of what the president's willing to sign, we're waiting to see what it looks like."

