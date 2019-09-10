McConnell sets the tone as Congress returns from recess

Congress is back in session after a recess.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the Senate's plans for September, addressing the upcoming departure of Georgia Republican Johnny Isakson, who is leaving the Senate for health reasons.

"Johnny is universally seen as one of the warmest, friendliest, most respectful, and most collaborative members of this body," McConnell said. "He has strong views and solid principles — but he knows that broad, often bipartisan cooperation is the way to advance those very goals."

McConnell asked the senators to consider their role as agents of their constituents.

"The American people know this is a highly-charged political moment," he said. "But they haven’t sent us here to stage pitched battles or score political points. They elected us to make a difference for them and their families."

McConnell said the first items on the agenda are a series of confirmations for those appointed to federal offices.

McConnell spoke while recovering from a shoulder fracture.