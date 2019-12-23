McConnell touts benefits to Kentucky in spending package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is touting the benefits for Kentucky in the recent government spending bill signed into law last week.

McConnell said in a news conference Monday in Louisville that his leadership role allows Kentucky to “punch above its weight.” He says he had a direct hand in securing $400 million for a new veterans hospital in Louisville, $25 million to fight Asian carp in western Kentucky and coal miner benefits.

McConnell is running for a seventh term in 2020.

The spending bill also included $25 million for addiction recovery housing in Kentucky funding and provisions to boost the hemp industry.

