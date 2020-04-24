McDonald's giving free meals to health care workers and first responders

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald's is doing its part to thank those on the front lines, and give thank you meals to first responders and health care workers.

"Health care workers and first responders have really inspired us and the thank-you meals are just a small way for us to try to show that we're thankful and do something nice for them." -- says Mike Burrell, Owner-Operator of McDonald's in Bowling Green and surrounding counties.

His sister Alex Burrell, also an Owner-Operator of McDonald's in Bowling Green and surrounding counties, also echoed the message, "we're very thankful for all those people that are out there working as a first responder or in other capacities because we realize that this is a difficult time and we're just fortunate that we are able to keep going and appreciate all the customers that are coming to see us."

First responders and health care workers have options for the free meals, they include the option of a double cheeseburger, the six-piece chicken McNuggets or a filet-o-fish sandwich, the meals come with small fries, and the option of any size drink or hot coffee. The only requirement is a valid ID.