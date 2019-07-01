McGee, Pena Propel Hot Rods to Sweep and Seventh-Straight Win

Easton McGee held the Lansing Lugnuts to one run over seven innings while Tony Pena had three hits and an RBI in the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-1 victory to finish a three-game sweep of the Lugnuts on Monday night. The Hot Rods improve to 9-2 in the second half and 48-33 overall ahead of a four-game, home-at-home series with the Dayton Dragons beginning on Tuesday with a 6:00 PM CDT first pitch.

Bowling Green broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning against Lansing starter Troy Watson. With one out, Seaver Whalen singled to right to extend his hit streak to eight games, but Russ Olive grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out of the inning. Chris Betts walked to put runners at first and second with Tony Pena putting the Hot Rods in front with an RBI single to plate Olive. Betts moved into second and went to third when Jordan Qsar was walked to load the bases. Izzy Wilson dumped a single into left, scoring both Betts and Pena to make it a 3-0 game while Qsar took third on the play. With Osmy Gregorio at the plate, Wilson and Qsar executed a double steal with Qsar taking off for home on a delay. Both runners were safe with Qsar scoring to make it a 4-0 Bowling Green lead.

The Lugnuts got a run back against McGee in the sixth. With two outs, Gabriel Moreno doubled to left and scored when Griffin Conine singled to right. Conine’s RBI single cut the Hot Rods lead to three with a 4-1 score. The Lugnuts brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but Joel Peguero struck out back-to-back hitters to close out the win, Bowling Green’s seventh straight.

McGee (6-2) earned the win, allowing one run on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts over seven innings. Peguero earned his seventh save of the year after throwing two shutout innings, allowing three hits with two strikeouts.