McGrath launches 2020 challenge to Sen. McConnell

Amy McGrath announced she's running for office again. This time she's running for Senate to challenge Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

McGrath made the decision official with a video posted on YouTube Tuesday morning.

McGrath is a retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel. The former fighter pilot narrowly lost her bid to unseat Rep. Andy Barr in Kentucky's Sixth Congressional District race in Nov. 2018.

McGrath was recruited to challenge Sen. McConnell in 2020 by the highest-ranking Democrat in the United States.

Sen. Chuck Schumer invited McGrath to the Democratic Party headquarters last month to talk about the 2020 race, according to Mark Nickolas, McGrath's former campaign manager, who was speaking to Politico.

The contest will test the power of incumbency against a call for generational change along with a measure of whether Trump's popularity is transferable.