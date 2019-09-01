Meade County Deputy Jailer arrested after domestic incident in Breckinridge County

A Meade County Detention Center deputy is behind bars after a domestic incident in McDaniels, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say officers were contacted by a Breckinridge County dispatcher on Friday about a report that someone had been shot.

Officials said 29-year-old Deputy Nick Peek, of McDaniels, is charged with assault and wanton endangerment in connection to the event in Breckinridge County.

Preliminary investigation revealed Peek shot 41-year-old Michael J Kunick, of Nicholasville. He was flown to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to KSP, Peek is a Meade County deputy jailer. He is being held in the Grayson County Jail.

Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation. Peek is on leave pending the outcome, according to a Meade County jailer.