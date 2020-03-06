Measure to give local governments more tax options defeated

The Kentucky House has defeated a proposed constitutional change to give local governments more latitude to raise tax revenue. But the measure could still be revived.

The legislation fell 11 votes short of the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. Slightly more than one-third of House members - mostly Democrats - didn't cast votes on the proposal.

Their abstentions sparked heated discussions between some Republican and Democratic members. House Speaker David Osborne says the measure could potentially come up again later in the GOP-led House.

