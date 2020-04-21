Med Center Health: Emergency Department is safe during coronavirus pandemic

While area hospitals continue to treat COVID-19 patients, Med Center Health wants to inform the public it doesn't mean their emergency departments are not safe.

"Just because we're in this pandemic, people will still have heart attacks and strokes," said Dr. William Moss with Med Center Health's Emergency Department.

During this pandemic, an unfounded fear has led to people avoiding the emergency department.

"People have waited way too long to see us," said Moss.

"The census has gone down and part of that is the fear of coming in and possibly getting exposed to this virus," said Dr. Jacqueline Dawson Dowe, MD, FACC, Heart Failure and General Cardiologist at Western Kentucky Heart and Lung Associates and Med Center Health.

Med Center Health says they have taken precautions to ensure safety for everyone there. All patients and staff have their temperatures taken before entering; all are required to wear masks; plus, their COVID-19 patients are in a completely different unit with even a separate air circulation system.

"We've instituted those plans. Again our unit in the emergency room separates the patients from COVID to non-COVID. Something that would have taken 3 months -- we got it done in ten days," Moss explained.

Officials say the longer you wait, the more damage can be done.

In regards to waiting to seek medical attention for heart problems, Dawson said," The heart muscle gets damaged, and all the consequences that come with that."

Meantime, Moss says the unfounded fear among the public could have long-term health impacts that come with avoiding medical care.

"The problems down the line are -- we (are) going to have more cases of prostate cancer, or more cases of breast cancer because people didn't get their PSAs or their mammograms," said Moss. "I just want people to know we have taken steps to alleviate those fears."

For the hospital, the average daily inpatient census for the COVID unit is at 20. The Med Center saw its first COVID-19 patient on March 20.