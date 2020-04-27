Orthopedic Plus Physical Therapy taking highest measures to ensure patient and staff safety

Health care facilities are gradually opening up across the bluegrass after being shuttered for the past couple of weeks due to COVID-19.

Med Center Health Orthopedic Plus Physical Therapy want to ensure the public they're taking the highest measures to protect their staff and patients at their facility.

Jase Pinerola, Vice President of Rehab Services for Med Center Health says the process begins before patients even enter the building.

"The patient is required to wear a cloth mask, or we'll provide a procedure mask," said Pinerola. "Our therapists have the appropriate PPE on, masks and gloves."

Pinerola says the facility has cleaning processes and procedures that include cleaning equipment before and after patients are seen. Social distancing will also be in place Pinerola says and limiting the number of patients into the facility at a time.

In addition to making sure patients and staff are operating safely, their facility also offers telehealth visits as well for patients who wish to visit a doctor from the comfort of their home.

Their office is located at:

5796 Nashville Road

Bowling Green, KY 42101

Phone: (270) 745-0987

Or click here for more information.