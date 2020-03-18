Med Center Health advances safety precautions in birthing center amid outbreak

The Medical Center in Bowling Green is taking precautions to protect the safety and health of expecting mothers and newborns in their birthing unit.

"This situation is very fluid and rapidly changing moment by moment so we do want to let people know those are the restrictions we have in place today, but like all things with this pandemic, things could change, we will update our hospitals website and also be in contact with all of the patients providers immediately as everything changes," said Caitlin Burklow, Director of Women and Newborn Services, Med Center Health.

Burklow said the Med Center is taking advanced precautions to the restrictions already in place in their birthing units.

"We're a lock-down unit with very strict security practices, there's very limited traffic, our patients are isolated away from the other general population," she said.

Every visitor is required to be screened before entering the unit. Expecting mothers will only be allowed two visitors. One visitor may be the spouse or designated support person, the other may be a grandparent or sibling 16-years-old and older.

"We're working collectively as a team, nurses and doctors, to work with our national experts. So, we're really leaning in on the CDC, the American college of obstetrics and gynecology and the recommendations coming from the society from maternal and fetal medicine, we're watching those daily as new evidence comes out, we're working on getting those recommendations in place," Burklow said.

According to the CDC, pregnant women experience changes in their bodies that may increase their risk of some infections. With viruses from the same family as COVID-19, and other viral respiratory infections, such as influenza, women have had a higher risk of developing severe illness. It is always important for pregnant women to protect themselves from illnesses.

"I really am proud to be a part of this Med Center Health team. There is so many people working around the clock collectively as a team to do everything we can to keep up to date with all of the latest evidence and ensure we have a safe environment. We really are excited to care for these growing families and we hope to see them all soon," Burklow said.

Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.

Beshear said there were eight new cases, with one being from Warren County. According to the Barren River District Health Department, the patient who tested positive in Warren County is a 73-year-old male.

The other counties with new cases were Bourbon, Kenton, Fayette, Clark and Jefferson County. One of the Jefferson County cases is an 8-month-old, who Beshear said is doing okay.

These positive cases bring the total for COVID-19 to 34 in Kentucky.