Med Center Health announces DAISY Award recipient

A nurse at The Medical Center has received an award designed to say “thank you” to nurses who have truly made a difference in the lives of their patients.

Med Center Health awarded its third DAISY Award to Beth Williams, RN, Staff Nurse with Pre-Admission Testing at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Beth was nominated by Lori Riffle, whose father had open heart surgery at The Medical Center. “Beth was so comforting and knew all the right things to say to keep his mind at ease,” Lori wrote in her nomination letter. “She was not only very thorough with the medical questions, if there was any question she called the other provider’s office to ensure that his medical record was up-to-date. This made Daddy feel like he was in good hands at The Medical Center. So many with heart problems feel like they need to be in Nashville for care, but Beth was the start of letting us know we had made the right decision by choosing The Medical Center for his care.”

“We are very proud of Beth and the outstanding service she provides to our patients every day” says Connie Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer for Med Center Health. ”She embodies the compassion and dedication that are hallmarks of the nursing profession. The DAISY Award is a highly-recognized honor, and one she definitely deserves.”

The DAISY Award is an international program. The DAISY Foundation was founded in 1999 to honor the exceptional nurses who profoundly impacted the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33. DAISY is an acronymn for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem—the type of disease Patrick suffered from.

Other Med Center Health DAISY Award Recipients this year were: Angela Cook, RN with Labor & Delivery at The Medical Center at Bowling Green; and Christie Coop, RN with Acute Care at The Medical Center at Albany.