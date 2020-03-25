Med Center Health expands Medical Center Urgentcare hours

Med Center Health has announced that Medical Center Urgentcare is now open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This expansion is a targeted effort to increase access to care for patients with minor injuries and illnesses, allowing The Medical Center’s emergency room to focus additional resources toward the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical Center Urgentcare, located at 291 New Towne Drive off Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, is a walk-in clinic featuring onsite lab and x-ray capabilities. No appointment is necessary. Call-ahead registration is available (270-796-3510) to reduce wait times upon arrival.

Medical Center Urgentcare also offers telemedicine visits, allowing patients to access care from their home. Through telemedicine, a patient can visit with their doctor via a smartphone, tablet or computer.

This availability is more important than ever as people are encouraged to practice social distancing and to contact their doctor before visiting a clinic if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Med Center Health is constantly expanding its telemedicine reach. A full list of practices offering telemedicine can be found at //medcenterhealth.org/telemedicine.

“We felt it was important, while battling COVID-19, that our community have 24/7 access to care for minor illnesses and injuries outside of an emergency room setting,” said Connie Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Med Center Health. “This move will ensure greater access for both children and adults while alleviating some of the demand on local emergency rooms.”

To learn more, call 270-796-3500 or visit

medcenterhealth.org.