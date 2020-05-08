Med Center Health explains how they use PPE among staff at the hospital

Among the shortage of personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, Med Center Health says they have sufficient equipment, and they continue to strategize and coordinate the use of their PPE.

"We want them all to be safe and we do want to educate, but there is a fear there," said Melissa Allen, APRN, Infection Prevention at Med Center Health.

And Med Center Health is doing what they can to combat that fear during this time.

"We are following CDC guidelines, we are providing them with the PPE," said Allen.

Allen says they divide up the different types of masks based on each staff members' job.

"All of our employees on the COVID unit use N95's all the time. This is an example of an N95, there are several examples of different sizes," explained Allen.

They also use a face shield, she said. with a face shield as well. Staff not in the COVID unit are required to wear procedure masks during their entire shift.

"We know that our supplies are limited and we're doing everything we can to make our supplies last. Currently, we have enough supplies for our employees," said Allen.

The COVID unit comprised of 48 beds has what is called negative pressure rooms.

"So the air is sucked up to the ceiling and then it goes through a filter and into the outside air, so none of that air can come into the hallways," explained Allen.

This, along with a TRU-D SmartUVC cleaning device that cleans patients' rooms extensively. The high energy beams with short wavelengths allow it to penetrate a cell wall of bacteria which essentially kills it.

"We've had it for several years, it kills all bacteria and virus in the rooms in less than 30 minutes, so we use that on all our isolation rooms and COVID rooms once the patient is discharged

And while the Med Center Health says they are good on PPE now, it's ultimately up to us for it to stay that way. We can help to keep from overwhelming our area hospitals, simply by doing our part.

"We need the help of the community to contain this pandemic, we need you to wear a mask when you're out, we need you to wipe surfaces, we need you not to touch your face," said Allen.