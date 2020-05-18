Med Center Health loses employee to COVID-19

Med Center Health's CEO Connie Smith says one of their CNA's has passed away after battling COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Smith said Wanda Johnson joined the hospital in 2016 as a CNA on their 4A inpatient unit.

"She will never be forgotten and truly, there are no words to adequately describe the pain of this loss, both for her family and her Med Center Health family. Wanda will always be one of our healthcare heroes," Smith said in the post. "Wanda will always be loved by many and missed very much."

The 4A Clinical Manager who worked closely with Johnson described her as someone everyone enjoyed working with.

"She was a hard worker, so kind and very funny," Vickie Mullins, 4A Clinical Manager, said in the statement. "She took the very best care of our patients."

The post continued on to say Wanda was the wife of Robert Johnson and a devoted mother, stepmother and proud grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.