Med Center Health providing school nurse services for Simpson County

Med Center Health is providing school nurse services for Simpson County.

Aside from providing basic health care services to students and faculty, education and support is also be offered to the faculty to help them understand and manage medical conditions of students in their classrooms. This program will also help students who were not able to attend school because of their medical conditions.

"It really just gives students piece of mind that there is someone here within our school that can help them medically," explained Tim Schlosser, the superintendent of Simpson County Schools.

This program also helps promote access to care for at-risk populations.

Med Center Health began offering primary care services in the schools in December 2017.

