Med Center Health's Dental Clinic chosen as finalist for State Farm Neighborhood grant

Med Center Health’s The Dental Clinic, a low cost alternative for those in need of basic dental care, has been chosen as one of 200 finalists for the $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant.

The grant program recognizes 40 organizations every year that have a positive impact on their communities.

The public is invited to vote for their favorite causes from the list of finalists August 14-23 at NeighborhoodAssist..

Individuals 18 and older with a valid email address can vote 10 times each day for the 10-day campaign period. Winners will be announced September 25.

Josh Phillips, DMD, is the dentist at The Dental Clinic. “The Dental Clinic is truly a blessing to the people of Southcentral Kentucky who endure obstacles when accessing care,” he says. “It’s a place where patients who have withstood excruciating dental pain for extended periods of time can come and find relief—but it’s also a facility that provides a large patient population the opportunity for routine cleanings, exams, and restorative work that they could not otherwise afford in a traditional office setting.”

Part of Community Clinic, The Dental Clinic is a full-time clinic that provides low-cost dental care to qualifying patients without private pay dental insurance and who meet other Community Clinic guidelines for eligibility.

More than 2,200 patients have come from a 10-county region for basic care services such as extractions, fillings and annual cleanings.

The Dental Clinic was submitted for the grant to allow it to purchase specialized endodontic equipment that will enable the dentist to perform root canals.

Purchasing this equipment will help patients keep their natural teeth, limiting the need for ongoing dental work.

For more details about the grant request and to vote for The Dental Clinic, visit NeighborhoodAssist..