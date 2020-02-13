Medical marijuana sparks debate

House Bill 136, the bill to legalize medical cannabis cleared the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday by a vote of 17 to 1.

While it passed by a large margin in committee, the Kentucky Narcotic Officers Association is opposed to the bill.

"You know the science is not there to support marijuana as medicine, and what we are doing is legislating medicine and not that the FDA is perfect by any means, we have a method through the FDA to decide what is medical and not let legislators make that decision without science," said Tommy Loving, Director of the Warren County Drug Task Force.

Along with concerns about the science of medical marijuana are concerns that the legalization of could lead to the legalization of recreational cannabis.

"This is just the first step in legalization and I might point out also that every state that has legalized marijuana started with medical marijuana and it just, this opens the door," said Loving.

However, representative Jason Nemes says that they have put a bill together that is very tight and very restrictive.

"We have a lot of protections to make sure this is a legitimate medical program, not a 'wink wink nod nod' medical program that leads to recreational usage. That is not my interest," said Nemes.

If the bill has enough support to pass the House it would then move to the Senate.