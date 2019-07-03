Grayson Co. stabilization program helps get those struggling with addiction through detox

Still in its infancy, a medical stabilization program is working to be that first step for addicts who are ready to finally quit.

Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center is working to help folks from all walks of life in their battle of overcoming addiction.

"This program has been a game changer for me, a big life-changer," said Stephen Shoptaw, who went through the detox program July of 2018.

Shoptaw said he struggled with a methamphetamine addiction for at least 35 years. He is one of many who battle addiction, trying and failing to overcome it. With the help of the program though, along with his faith and family, this time, it stuck.

The Medical Stabilization Program opened back in February of 2018.

Since then, they've seen 225 patients.

"I think we anticipated around 50 in the first year because it was new. And then the first year mark, we were about 188, so it definitely exceeded our expectations," said Jessica Embry, Addiction Services Director.

The program was something nurses say they were nervous about at first because they weren't sure how receptive patients would be, but that they see the impact it's making.

"I have to think that if there's this many that are willing to find help, how many are there that are afraid to take that step and find help, and make that choice," said Michelle Decker, a registered nurse who helps with the services.

Those who are ready to kick their addictions would have to voluntarily come in for an assessment to ensure they are showing signs of withdrawal. At that point, individuals can be admitted for a treatment that on average takes 3 to 5 days, where they receive comfort medication and medical oversight and support as they go through detox.

The director says the program accepts all forms of insurance. During that detox time, the program can help patients who desire further therapeutic services (like in-patient or out-patient treatment) to be prepared for their next steps.

"By coming here first through their withdrawal period, that gives me time to really work on getting them in somewhere that will take their insurance, that meets their needs, that has an open bed, and it kinda takes the stress and pressure off of doing that on their own," said Embry.

Extra support is provided at the hospital as well, with NA and AA meetings held just down the hall.

"We hope that we're making a dent in the problem and that more resources do become more available, but right now, it's staying pretty steady and we're just here to help as long as we need to be," explained Embry.

Going through the process of recovering from drug or alcohol addiction has to be done by your own free will. But it's something that, with proper support, can be accomplished.

"It is possible; I'm living proof of it," said Shoptaw.

"It depends on if they're just wanting a new way of life," he explained. "If they're tired of being out of a job and out in the madness, and sick and tired of being sick and tired -- make that call, get that help. We're here to help."

Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center is located off of 910 Wallace Avenue in Leitchfield. Its reach extends far beyond Grayson County.

"I think as a state, or as community -- I would say that we need to stop judging these people and realize that, until we back them up and help them, they have a disease, just like any other disease out there. They need to help," Embry said. "And until we realize that and start offering our hands out to help them, then it's never going to change."

To make your steps in the road to overcoming drug or alcohol addiction, you can call Embry's office line at 270-200-4477.