Medical supplies involved in suspected price gouging scheme to be distributed to law enforcement and first responders

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on March 19, that medical supplies involved in a suspected price gouging scheme have been returned to Kentucky and will be distributed to local law enforcement agencies and first responders on Friday morning to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorney General Cameron partnered with Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery last week to halt the alleged price gouging of medical goods and products by two Tennessee brothers.

The brothers are believed to have purchased the items at stores in Tennessee and in Kentucky counties along the 1-75 corridor.