Meet the New President and CEO of the National Corvette Museum

The National Corvette Museum has a new President and CEO. Dr. Sean Preston says he is looking forward to joining the Corvette family.

Preston will be replacing Wendell Strode. Who had been serving as the CEO and Executive Director of the museum for the past 23 years. Wendell will remain at the museum until January.

Tuesday, Preston met with members of the community and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, to introduce himself.

Preston has been serving as a full time CEO since July 1, 2019 and there are some things he is looking into adding to the museum already.

"I would say refreshing some of the exhibits. We have got a really wonderful gateway exhibit that we opened up this year and that's going sort of be the spirit of the exhibits going on throughout the museum," said Dr. Sean Preston, New President and CEO of the National Corvette Museum.

Connecting more with education and bringing more one of a kind and rare corvettes to the museum," added Preston.

Preston also said his favorite thing about Corvettes is that it is the most iconic sports car in our country.