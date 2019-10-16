The JA Classroom of the Week is Megan Connally’s 2nd grade class at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Jennifer Breiwa Smith who is the Director for Government and Community Relations at Western Kentucky University. The 2nd grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Community” and it uses posters and games to offer practical information about businesses and the many jobs those businesses offer in a community. Students explore production methods through a simulation game, and they learn about taxes, decision making, and how money flows in an economy. Jennifer’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is working with the kids. She also said, “JA volunteers are welcomed in the classrooms. The students are excited to learn more about their community. I love how excited the students are to see me in the classroom.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

