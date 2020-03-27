Meijer temporarily stops accepting product returns in all its stores

Meijer announced Friday that it has temporarily stopped accepting product returns at all its Customer Service Desks until April 16 to continue its efforts of helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect its team members and customers.

The precautionary measure also includes recalls, exchanges and deposit refunds.

However, to ensure the retailer can accept returns that expire during this timeframe, it has extended its eligible return policy to 120 days for all items.

Meijer has also temporarily discontinued Sodastream exchanges, automotive battery returns and carpet cleaner/power washer rentals from Bissell.

The retailer will accept back any previously rented Bissell cleaner

or power washer but is requesting only the customer touch the equipment and return it to the fixture.

The Customer Service Desk will remain open for lottery, Western Union and postal services.