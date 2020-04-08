Meijer will be closing early on Easter Sunday

Meijer Announces Easter Sunday Hours

Easter is this Sunday and it’s a great day that many of us look forward to like family, food, and for what the Easter bunny might have left for the kiddos.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we know that most stores have changed their hours of operation.

Meijer is no different and this Easter Sunday, the company has adjusted their hours once again so their team members can have time to celebrate the holiday with their families.

Meijer stores throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin will be closing early on 4/12/20.

The retailer’s hours on Easter Sunday will be as follows:

Meijer Stores: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meijer Pharmacies: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meijer Express fuel stations: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pay-at-the-Pump fuel purchases will be available 24 hours)

On Monday, April 13, Meijer Stores will resume hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Special shopping hours for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions will continue from 7-8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and special shopping hours for first responders and other essential workers will continue from 7-8 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.