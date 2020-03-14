Meijer's note to customers regarding coronavirus concerns

As concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow, Meijer has written a note addressing its customers over the virus.

The letter says:

"Dear Meijer Customer,

As a family company that has been in business for more than 85 years, we value the trust you place in us every day as part of your community.

As our country works to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we know you’re shopping our stores and pharmacies for products that will help keep you and your loved ones safe.

We take this responsibility seriously, so I wanted to share with you some of the steps we’ve been taking for the health and safety of our customers, our team members, and our communities.

We are following the guidance of health experts, such as the CDC, in responding to this virus. While we take great pride in our high standards of store cleanliness and food safety, we’re redoubling our efforts to proactively sanitize our stores more frequently throughout the day, especially at our check lanes, self-checkouts and service areas.

We also take the health and safety of our team members seriously. We’re ensuring all team member areas are sanitized on the same increased schedule. We’re also reinforcing with our team members that they should stay home if they aren’t feeling well and we have plans in place to ensure they feel supported and confident to do so.

For our customers who utilize our Meijer Pickup services, we are ensuring the same sanitary guidelines are being followed.

Additionally, our shoppers who deliver orders for our Meijer Home Delivery customers have been encouraged to drop items off at your front door where applicable.

Finally, we’re seeing a significant increase in demand on key products you need to keep you and your families safe. Our team members are working to address any inventory issues that arise as a result of this virus. We’re working to secure additional quantities of items that families need most at this time, and we appreciate your patience as we do our best to keep our shelves stocked for you and your families.

Our company’s purpose is centered around enriching lives in the communities we serve. We are committed to the wellbeing of everyone in our communities and thank you for your continued trust."