Mellow Mushroom offering curbside service, free delivery w/ online order

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in the closure of lobbies for virtually all restaurants.

Many are finding new ways to keep business going while also continuing the practice of social distancing.

Mellow Mushroom is now offering hot pies and cold beer and wine for take out. They also say they're adjusting and learning day by day.

"You know it's been tough. We're on day 17 or 18 right now. It's been a learning experience for sure. I've told people several different times, no one is trained to go through what we're going through right now," said General Manager, Connor Moore. "We're learning day by day, everyday is different and we're just trying to make the best of it."

Connor says right now Mellow Mushroom is offering free deliveries if you place your order online. Click here to place an order!

Mellow Mushroom offers a selection of bottled and canned beers, red and white wines, and premium spirits that can be added to any pizza order. Guests should call their local restaurant for a complete list of available options. *See below for list of restaurants. Mellow Mushroom is also offering 10 percent off online pick-up orders through April 30, 2020 and free delivery where applicable.

“Mellow Mushroom is now a one-stop-shop for your pizza and beer, wine, or spirit needs,” said Richard Brasch, President and CEO of Mellow Mushroom. “Our Mellow Mushroom store owners in Kentucky appreciate the support of their local communities as the restaurant industry is quickly adapting in these changing times. We are thankful for the opportunity to offer our guests their favorite pizza and drinks in one place.”

To make it easier for guests to order a complete family-ready meal to go, Mellow Mushroom has also created a selection of fan favorite meal packages. Options include:

Movie Night: Two medium cheese or pepperoni pizzas, plus 10 oven-roasted wings for $29.99

Friends and Family: Two large cheese or pepperoni pizzas, plus 20 oven-roasted wings for $39.99

Mellow Your Way: Large Greek salad and a large Mighty Meaty or large Veg Out pizza for $29.99

Veg Heads: Hummus, regular Enlightened salad, large Great White pizza, and chocolate chip cookie for $39.99

Bowling Green, 1035 Chestnut, (270) 393-1800, M-F 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Owensboro, 101 W 2nd St., (270) 684-7800, M-F 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Paducah, 3121 Broadway St., (270) 933-1040, M-F 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.