The JA Classroom of the Week is Mrs. Melody Kerr’s 1st grade class at Briarwood Elementary. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Terri M. Shannon who is an Assistant Branch Manager of the Gary Farms Branch at Franklin Bank & Trust. The 1st grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Families” and it explains how family members' jobs and businesses contribute to the well-being of the family and of the community. The program introduces the concept of needs and wants and explores the ways families plan for and acquire goods and services. Students analyze their own skills to determine ways they can support their families. Terri’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is the students. “I absolutely love the students. They seem to enjoy it so much and get so excited. It is so much fun to watch them want to learn and I also benefited and learned from them too. I will really miss seeing them each week.” She also said, “I was amazed at the respect the students had for each other. We could all learn from them. On the last day when handing out their certificates, they were so excited. They respectfully listened for their names to be called and clapped for each other when they received their certificate. I appreciate the opportunity to volunteer for JA. I look forward to volunteering in the future for this amazing organization.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,300 students during the 2017-2018 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

