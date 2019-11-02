Members of the 48 Blue Star gather for a reunion in Bowling Green

A brotherhood formed many years ago between a group of men who many would call heroes.

"We have a gathering of 48th Blue Stars that was our call sign or our unit designation our call sign blue stars," said Pete Ward, reunion coordinator.

For the past 13 years these men have been reuniting with one another and bringing along with them a helicopter all the way from North Carolina.

"Wednesday was interesting because I was IFR all the time which means instrument flight rule. But it was rainy and other than that you just sort of sit back and take it easy," said Brock Nicholson, drove the helicopter.

One member of the 48th jokers has a unique door with years of history.

"We were listening to Neil Diamond singing one morning of a combat mission and the crew chief turned on the radio and said that's you sir brother love that's why I named this thing, I said 'I am just borrowing your aircraft chief you name it whatever you want to name it,' And so that night he came to my room with this name painted on it," said Rick Lester, Joker 94.

Neil Diamond along with other celebrities have signed the piece of history and it all wouldn't have been possible without the door being marked damaged.

"So we just took the door off and I declared it unserviceable due to warping and he took it home with him. It's just a amazing keep sake and now it is an actual historic artifact from the war in Vietnam," said Ed Newton, 48the AHC.

Not all those attending were a part of the brotherhood but one has a brother missing in action that was a part of the group.

"I am here to honor all the men that are around here, all of the United States military men and especially my brother who was missing in action back in the 19th of March 1971," said Gilbert Garcia, brother of soldier missing in action.

Gathering all together helps each one heal from the experiences they have all had in the past.

"You get peace in yourself from a lot of the things that went on during war. You don't realize what sticks with you all of these years and problems that you have. These guys are the only ones who understand that," said Robert pierce, Crew chief/ mechanic.

To every single veteran and active military member thank you for your service and what you do for our country.