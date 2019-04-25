Members of the Academy for New Americans meet with public safety officials

Class members of the Academy for New Americans got a chance to get up close and personal with officials in public safety on Thursday.

The Academy for New Americans is a free leadership-training program sponsored by the city of Bowling Green, that helps members understand and participate in city government.

Members of the academy were able to speak with Bowling Green firefighters and tour the fire station.

One class member spoke on the session on public safety.

"It's very important to have to have the knowledge of all this information, this information we can use in any situation even if it is an emergency or if it is in our daily life," says class member Cristina Leon.

Another classmate, Ana Camarena encouraged others to take the classes.

"It's very good knowing where you live and the people that are in charge of certain areas, the sponsor the City of Bowling Green and the representative Leyda Becker, they do a very good job they make you feel very welcomed, don't think about it just do it."

There are five sessions in the academy, during session three, members also met with Bowling Green Police, The Warren County Sheriff's Department and they also got the chance to go to the justice center to meet members in the commonwealth attorney's office.