Memorial Day Looking To Be Fairly Nice Outside

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, May 24, 2020

A warm weekend is wrapping up and we expect the warm air with some muggy conditions to return on Memorial Day. Keeping rain chance minimal as we don't see the kick we need to get storms to fire up. If they do they will be short lived due to lack of upper winds to move them so they will "rain themself" out. Another cut-off low enters the southern plains and sticks around until late Thursday into Friday. This will bring more cloud coverage and limit widespread storm/shower development. The low moves through with a cold front late Thursday into Friday bringing a better chance at some showers.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

Low 68, winds S-5

MONDAY: P. Cloudy, Stray Storm Possible, Warm & Humid

High 88, Low 66, winds SW-6

TUESDAY: P. Cloudy, Stray Storm Possible, Warm & Humid

High 84, Low 66, winds S-7

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

