Memorial Day Weekend: Hot And Humid

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Our Election Day Tuesday wound up tying last Saturday (May 18th) for the warmest day of 2019 so far (high: 89°). It only gets hotter and more humid in the days ahead. Rain chances appear minimal in the coming days through the holiday weekend, with only small chances for late-day isolated thunderstorms Wednesday and again Thursday. Slim chances for rain also show up late this holiday weekend. Highs will soar into the 90s beginning Thursday and lasting through at least Memorial Day (Monday)...the "unofficial" start of the Summer season.

WEDNESDAY: M/Sunny, Breezy, Chance of a Late Day T/Storm

High 88, Low 69, winds SW-12, Gusts to 24

THURSDAY: M/Sunny, Breezy and Hot, Chance of a Late Day T/Storm

High 90, Low 70, winds SW-12

FRIDAY: Sunny and Hot

High 92, Low 70, winds SW-7

