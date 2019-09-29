Memorial Elementary School teacher calmly grades papers while trapped in elevator

A teacher stuck in an elevator at Memorial Elementary School in Hart County calmly graded papers as he waited to be rescued.

According to Hardyville Fire Chief, Ricky Atwell, at 1:52 P.M., Hardyville Volunteer Fire department received a rescue call for an individual trapped in an elevator at Memorial Elementary School in Hart County. When the fire department arrived on scene they found a male teacher that had came to school to do paperwork and planning for next week was trapped between the first and second floor on the elevator.

The teacher stayed calm during the situation, sitting down in the elevator to grade papers during the rescue operation. The teacher was freed from the elevator around 2:30 P.M. No one was injured in the incident.

Hardyville Fire Department was assisted by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office and school district administration officials.

Chief Atwell says, “One key takeaway, if anyone is in an emergency, it is very important to remember to stay calm during the situation.”

