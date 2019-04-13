Memorial Golf Scramble for Lt. Robert Henderson

Despite the chillier weather and the drizzle, the first Memorial Golf Scramble for Lieutenant Robert Henderson was held at the Paul Walker Golf Course.

Lieutenant Henderson died in combat in Iraq back in 2004.

His widow Lisa was pregnant with their first child.

Lisa wanted those in the community to remember her fallen hero.

He was also a former manager at Lowes.

Lisa spoke on putting the event together.

"It's something I've talked about doing for several years and we just thought with it being 15 years that it was an appropriate time to try to start planning something and keep his legacy alive for everyone"

Lisa says she hasn't decided if they will have the golf scramble again next year.