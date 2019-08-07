Memorial for Revolutionary War veterans planned in Elizabethtown

A group is organizing a memorial to honor soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War.

The City of Elizabethtown is coordinating the project with the Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

John Humphries, president of the Colonel John Hardin Chapter of the Sons, said the idea is for an 8-foot-tall obelisk in honor of 140 veterans with connections to Hardin County. The memorial would stand near Freeman Lake Park's Vietnam War monument.

Humphries said the obelisk would cost about $25,000.

