"Memory babies" improving the lives of those battling memory loss

Friday morning patients at Spring View Health and Rehab Center in Leitchfield received some very special gifts.

Pearl's Memory Babies delivered baby dolls and stuffed animal puppies to patients battling Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia.

Sandy Cambron, who founded the organization, drew inspiration from her first-hand experience caring for her mother-in-law.

"One day we were out shopping and just thinking 'What we could do' and I grew up loving baby dolls so I thought maybe she'd like a baby, so we dressed the baby and took it in and it was love at first sight and she never, ever parted with that baby," said Cambron.

Since the death of her mother-in-law in 2006 Cambron and her husband have provided babies and puppies to women and men battling memory loss.

"That's all we try to do is just to take as many babies out there and bring as many smiles and comfort them as much as we can," said Cambron.

Pearls Memory Babies helps enrich the lives of Alzheimer’s patients and today those at Spring View Health and Rehab Center in Leitchfield got “babies” and “puppies”. How precious! pic.twitter.com/3IpipUvwqc — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) August 30, 2019

Ruth Smallwood, a patient at Spring View Health and Rehab Center, never had children of her own. She instantly cradled her baby doll and never stopped smiling.

"Yeah, I named it Judy," said Smallwood.

The smiles speak for themselves, which is why in 2018 Cambron expanded this project into Pearl's Memory Babies, named after her late mother-in-law.

"I've never had anybody who didn't love a baby, but sometimes they do want a puppy and we offer those too and kittens," said Cambron.

Call it instinct, or call it love, but caring for these special gifts is an emotion that goes beyond memory.

For more information on Pearl's Memory Babies, you can visit their Facebook page here.

