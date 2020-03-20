Man arrested after attempting to drive in high water on purpose

On Thursday, March 19, 2020, at approximately 1030 hours, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Officewas dispatched to a vehicle trapped in high water on KY 640 near the 13-mile marker.

Sheriff Lonnie Hodges responded and located a 1998 Mazda pickup submerged in the water.

Timothy W. Strode was traveling southbound on KY 640 when he purposely ignored the warning signs, drove around the barricades and entered the high water in an attempt to continue southbound.

Strode’s vehicle then became trapped and disable

in the high water.

The sheriff was able to determine that Strode was manifestly under the

influence at the time of the incident.

Strode was placed under arrest and transported to the Edmonton Police Department where he was offered a breath alcohol test in which he refused.

Strode was then lodged in the Barren County Jail on the following charges:

• Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs 2nd Offense (Aggravated)

• Reckless Driving

• Resisting Arrest

• Disorderly Conduct

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to avoid attempting to drive through high water over the roadway.

Signs, barricades, and detours are in place to warn motorists of the areas that are impassible.

Anyone observed disregarding the barricades will be subject to prosecution and/or arrest.