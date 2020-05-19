Metcalfe Co. collision results in arrest of Crestwood man for DUI

The Kentucky State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury collision on KY 90 near Summer Shade on Monday around 10:05 a.m.

According to a KSP preliminary investigation, a 2016 Toyota driven by 42-year-old Robert Amback of Crestwood, was traveling East on KY 90 at a slow speed. A 2005 Kenworth truck driven by 55-year-old Gary Dile of Greensburg was traveling East on KY 90 following Amback and attempted to pass. KSP said while Dile was passing, Amback chose to make a left turn onto Pitcock Road into the path of Dile resulting in the collision.

Amback and Dile were both taken to T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow with non-life threatening injuries.

The Kentucky State Police arrested Amback and charged him with Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs.