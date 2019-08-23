Metcalfe Co. man caught driving under influence of marijuana

On Thursday night in Metcalfe County, a deputy saw a Jeep Liberty cross into the opposite lane of traffic on Lone Star Ridge Road.

Police say when they stopped the driver, Nicholas Patrick, of Summer Shade, they detected a strong smell of marijuana.

Following a series of sobriety tests, it was determined Patrick was under the influence.

Police searched the vehicle and found a bag of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.

He has been charged with driving under the influence (fourth offense or more); driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia