Metcalfe Co. qualifies for grant for debris disposal after flooding

Governor Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced Tuesday that a total of $500,000 in grant funding is available to qualifying counties for flood debris cleanup.

Metcalfe County is among those 12 counties that have all received a state of emergency declaration from the governor.

The county will be eligible for up to $50,000 each to cover the cost of collecting, transporting and disposing of municipal solid waste resulting from the flood event.

Kentuckians impacted by recent flooding are urged to be safe and environmentally conscious when cleaning and disposing of material. Potential hazards include asbestos, mold and toxic chemicals.

Funding for the cleanup comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund, through a $1.75 environmental remediation fee for each ton of garbage disposed of at Kentucky municipal solid waste disposal facilities. The Kentucky Division of Waste Management administers the fund.

Storm debris handling guidance and additional resources can be found on the EEC website. Information also is available regarding the disposal of items such as livestock carcasses, 55-gallon drums or tanks, and for the cleanup of waterways.

Kentuckians should contact their local solid waste coordinator to learn if debris will be picked up curbside or if debris must be taken to a designated location.