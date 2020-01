A big congratulations to a Metcalfe County High School Hornet basketball player.

The school district says Boston Devore has scored his 1000th point for Metcalfe County! Boston reached the milestone during Christmas break and was presented the game ball by Coach Brockman at Tuesday night's home game against Green County.

Boston then presented the basketball to his mother Dawn Devore. Boston is a junior guard. The Hornets beat Green County 51-40.