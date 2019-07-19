Metcalfe County Schools Director of Instruction Receives Award

The Metcalfe County School District is proud to announce Jamie Howard has been named the 2019 KASA Administrator of the Year. The Kentucky Association of School Administrators recognized Ms. Howard at its annual Leadership Institute in Louisville.

Ms. Howard has served Metcalfe County Schools for more than two decades as a teacher, counselor, principal, and director of instruction. Among her many accomplishments, she helped establish Metcalfe County Schools as a “District of Innovation” and assisted with the initiation of the “Ring the Bell for Literacy” program.

“I am honored to be chosen for such a prestigious award,” Howard said. “I owe this award to the talented group of teachers and staff who put the children of Metcalfe County first and give 110% of their sweat and tears to make sure every child has what he or she needs to succeed in school and in life.”

Superintendent of Metcalfe County Schools Dr. Benny Lile said, “I have been fortunate to work with a number of high-quality administrators during my time in education. I can think of none who invest any more in the students and the overall well-being of the district than Ms. Jamie Howard.”

Ms. Howard has been an active member of KASA for 17 years. The Administrator of the Year Award recognizes school administrators who have demonstrated outstanding educational leadership and who have made significant contributions to the effectiveness of KASA.

Ms. Howard is the second administrator from Metcalfe County to win this award. Byron Jeffries was recognized as an Administrator of the Year in 2003.

