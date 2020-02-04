Metcalfe County Schools closed rest of week for sickness

Metcalfe County Schools are the latest in South Central Kentucky to close for sickness.

Tuesday morning officials made the decision to close the schools Wednesday, February 5 through Friday, February 7.

These three days will be NTID.

Students should follow the instructions provided by their teachers in order to complete studies and assignments at home each day.

In addition, school activities will be canceled for the remainder of the week.

Edmonson County and Hart County Schools are closed until Wednesday, February 5.