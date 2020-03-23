Metcalfe County Schools modifies food service plan

Metcalfe County Schools is modifying its food services plan to be in compliance with the guidelines recommended by the CDC and the governor’s office.

On Tuesday, March 24 the food delivery and pickup process will be the same as the previous week.

On Wednesday, March 25, drivers will be dropping off a three-day supply of food for the remainder of the week.

Starting on Monday, March 30, the drivers will drop off a five-day supply of food for the entire week.

This will be the same process for food pickups at MCMS, the Summer Shade Fire Department, Sulphur Well Fire Department, and Cindy’s Center Grill.

Pickup hours will be 9am-11am on Mondays. These bulk deliveries and pickups will continue on Mondays until further notice.

The school district is also working on a plan to provide food service over Spring Break.