Metcalfe County Schools win KSBA PEAK Award

The Kentucky School Boards Association will recognize Metcalfe County Schools as the Spring 2020 recipient of the Public Education Achieves in Kentucky (PEAK) Award during the district’s virtual board meeting Tuesday, May 12.

KSBA will present the award to the district at a ceremony to be held there this fall.

The PEAK Award, given twice yearly, was established in 1997 to focus statewide attention on outstanding public school efforts that enhance student learning skills and promote the positive impact of public elementary and secondary education in Kentucky.

Metcalfe County’s Old School Café is the 51st program to be recognized with the PEAK Award and the first for Metcalfe County.

For the past four years, Metcalfe County High School students have woken up at 3 a.m. each day to make doughnuts to sell to the community.

About 30 students work at the Old School Café each semester, earning minimum wage while gaining invaluable life skills.

After their shift in the shop, the students return to the high school for their classes.

The café is self-sustaining with all profits going back into the program.

The dough is made from scratch every day requiring students to use mathematics skills to correctly measure ingredients.

In addition, math and computer skills are involved with completing sales to customers.

Students also gain soft skills by greeting customers, problem-solving and providing professional service.

