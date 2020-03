A release from Metcalfe County Schools announced a four-week closure to start Monday, March 16.

The release said it was due to Gov. Beshear's recommendation to close in-person classes during his COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

Three weeks will be NTID and the fourth week will be Spring Break.

Classes are expected to resume after Spring Break, which would be April 13.

The release said it is important that you send your kids to school Friday for further instructions.