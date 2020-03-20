Metcalfe County Sheriff Office lobby closed to the public

In order to comply with the executive orders of the Office of the Governor and The Office of the Metcalfe County Judge Executive, the office will close our lobby to the public on, March 18, 2020.

This closure will remain in effect as long as required.

Though the lobby is closed to the public, the office will remain fully operational.

If anyone should need assistance with acquiring police reports, have property tax issues, need weapons permits, vehicle inspections, or any have any other law enforcement needs, please contact the office via telephone (270)-432-3041, and the office staff and deputies will assist you with your needs as timely as possible.

The Sheriff's office will continue to maintain law enforcement services throughout the county during this time. In the event of an emergency; as always, contact 911.