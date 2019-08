According to Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton, the current Metcalfe County Sheriff Ricky Brooks has passed away.

According to his obituary, Sheriff Brooks was 40-years-old. He passed away on Saturday at his home.

A go-fund-me page says Sheriff Brooks was diagnosed with cancer in February 2018.

In lieu of flowers, the obituary states that memorial contributions can be made to the VA Bone Marrow Transplant Section in Nashville.